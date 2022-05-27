How to Watch North Carolina vs Virginia Tech in College Baseball

Skip to main content

How to Watch ACC Baseball Tournament: North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top-seeded Virginia Tech looks to advance to the semifinals against North Carolina.

In the final pool play matchup before Saturday’s quarterfinals at the ACC Tournament, top-seeded Virginia Tech looks to extend its seven-game winning streak against No. 8 seed North Carolina on Friday.

With both teams earning lopsided victories over Clemson in Pool A, Virginia Tech and North Carolina will play for a spot in the semifinals on Friday night. The winner of Friday’s showdown will advance to the semifinals at Truist Stadium in Charlotte, while the loser will go home.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Today

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Earlier this season, the Hokies and Tar Heels played a three-game series where Virginia Tech won two-out-of-three in Chapel Hill. Although the Tar Heels salvaged the series with a win in the finale, Virginia Tech won the first two games by a combined score of 19-4.

As the ACC Tournament’s number one seed and the second-ranked team nationally, Virginia Tech smashed six home runs and plated seven in the third inning to rout Clemson 18-6 on Thursday.

North Carolina also took care of Clemson easily by a final score of 9-2 on Tuesday, with Mike Madej’s home run and a solid start from Max Carlson leading the way.

Virginia Tech and North Carolina will now play for a spot in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night at Truist Field.

