How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Air Force in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With its offense rolling, Air Force has won five of its last six games. The Falcons will look to extend that streak Tuesday when they host Northern Colorado.

As the weather heats up, so has the Air Force Academy's bats. The Falcons have been in an offensive groove over the last two weeks and will have another chance to light up the scoreboard Tuesday afternoon when they host Northern Colorado.

How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Air Force in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Live stream Northern Colorado vs. Air Force on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Air Force has won five of its last six games, scoring at least nine runs in four of those six. Overall, the Falcons have scored 202 runs in 30 games this year, which ranks fourth in the Mountain West.

Over the weekend, the Falcons took two of three games against California Baptist University. Their two wins came by scores of 11-5 and 18-7. They had 20 hits in the first game and 18 in the second.

Sophomore first baseman Sam Kulasingam was one of the top hitters for the Falcons over the weekend, going 5-for-10 in the two wins with two doubles, five RBIs and seven runs scored. Kulasingam leads the Falcons with a .352 average.

Northern Colorado took one game in a three-game series against Omaha over the weekend, grabbing a 1-0 win on Friday. Junior center fielder Hayden Heinze, who leads the team with a .298 batting average, went 2-for-4 in that one. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

