Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college baseball action, Northwestern will hit the road for a Big Ten matchup against Indiana.

The 2022 college baseball season is in full swing right now and fans are starting to get an idea of how good their team is capable of being. With that in mind, there will be plenty of good games to keep an eye on today. One of those matchups will feature Northwestern and Indiana facing off in a Big Ten showdown.

How to Watch the Northwestern Wildcats at Indiana Hoosiers Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Northwestern Wildcats at Indiana Hoosiers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Wildcats have gone just 10-12 to open up the season. Northwestern badly needs to string a few wins together to get back on track. In their last game, the Wildcats ended up beating the Hoosiers by a final score of 7-6 after losing to Indiana 5-4 in the first game of the series.

On the other side of this matchup, the Hoosiers are just 11-14 this season. Indiana is in the exact same situation as Northwestern heading into this game. The Hoosiers will look to win this series two games to one to get some momentum moving forward.

Both of these teams will be playing with a level of early-season desperation. They have not gotten off to good starts and are in need of a big win today. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Northwestern at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Northwestern Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in College Baseball

By Evan Masseyjust now
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Boston College in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Tennessee in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
Orlando Pirates
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Orlando Pirates vs Al-Ittihad

By Justin Carter6 minutes ago
JS Saoura Hearts of Oak
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Royal Leopards FC vs JS Saoura

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
Sampdoria
Serie A

How to Watch Sampdoria vs AS Roma in Canada

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
tottenham
Premier League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lyon vs Angers

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy