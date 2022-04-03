How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in College Baseball

The 2022 college baseball season is in full swing right now and fans are starting to get an idea of how good their team is capable of being. With that in mind, there will be plenty of good games to keep an eye on today. One of those matchups will feature Northwestern and Indiana facing off in a Big Ten showdown.

How to Watch the Northwestern Wildcats at Indiana Hoosiers Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Ahead of today's game, the Wildcats have gone just 10-12 to open up the season. Northwestern badly needs to string a few wins together to get back on track. In their last game, the Wildcats ended up beating the Hoosiers by a final score of 7-6 after losing to Indiana 5-4 in the first game of the series.

On the other side of this matchup, the Hoosiers are just 11-14 this season. Indiana is in the exact same situation as Northwestern heading into this game. The Hoosiers will look to win this series two games to one to get some momentum moving forward.

Both of these teams will be playing with a level of early-season desperation. They have not gotten off to good starts and are in need of a big win today. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

