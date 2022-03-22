Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Notre Dame in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 15 Notre Dame returns to South Bend to host Northwestern on Tuesday. Can the Fighting Irish snap a three-game losing streak?

Notre Dame's 10-game winning streak came to an abrupt end over the weekend, as the Fighting Irish were swept by ACC foe Louisville in Kentucky. On Tuesday, the Fighting Irish return to South Bend to host Northwestern in a mid-week clash. 

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Notre Dame in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Northwestern vs. Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the losses over the weekend, Notre Dame's offense continues to look like one of the best in the country. Its 11-run performance on Friday capped what was a three-game stretch of scoring double-digit runs.

Overall, Notre Dame is 12-4 so far this season. Tuesday's game will be just their second at home - they won their home opener against Valparaiso on Mar. 15.

Northwestern comes into this game hot, riding a four-game winning streak. The Wildcats swept a two-game series against Evansville over the weekend (a third game was canceled) by scores of 10-4 and 8-1. Before that, they swept a weekend double-header against Saint Thomas. Over that four-game stretch, the Wildcat pitching staff has allowed just seven earned runs. Those were Northwestern's first four home games of the year.

Who comes out on top in this ACC/Big Ten showdown? Tune into ACC Network Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET for the first pitch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

