The two hottest teams in the ACC meet up in an early conference series this weekend. No. 6 Notre Dame visits Louisville for three games starting on Friday.

No. 6 Notre Dame is one of the hottest teams in the nation as conference play rolls around. The Fighting Irish have won 10 consecutive games (despite only playing one home game all offseason) as they get ready to visit Louisville for three games this weekend. That series begins Friday afternoon at Jim Patterson Stadium.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Louisville in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Notre Dame vs. Louisville on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Overall, Notre Dame is 12-1 this year with a lone loss back on Feb. 20 to Delaware. The current winning streak includes two wins against No. 17 North Carolina State last weekend.

Senior first baseman Carter Putz powered the Notre Dame offense in an 11-4 win in the Sunday game of that series, going 3-for-4 with two runs driven in and two runs scored. Putz has been one of Notre Dame's best hitters this season, hitting .370 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 13 games.

Louisville has been plenty impressive this season as well. The Cardinals have won three games in a row, and 10 of their last 11. They've posted double-digit run totals in six of those 11 games, scoring over 20 runs twice. On the season, they're 13-4 overall.

Which team will get ahead early in this ACC powerhouse series? Tune into ACC Network Friday at 4 p.m. ET for the first pitch of Game 1.

