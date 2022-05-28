How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina in College Baseball

Skip to main content

How to Watch the ACC Tournament Semifinal: Norte Dame vs UNC in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina and Notre Dame will meet in the semifinals today of the ACC baseball tournament in a pivotal matchup.

Notre Dame and North Carolina will square off today for the first semifinal game of the ACC tournament. Notre Dame beat Virginia 3-0 yesterday to earn a spot in today's game. The team improved its record to 35-13 on the season with the win. UNC knocked off Virginia Tech in a 10-0 win on Friday night, improving its record to 36-19 overall.

How to Watch Norte Dame vs UNC in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream Norte Dame vs UNC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Notre Dame had a strong start to the tournament, beating Florida State in the first day of pool play and continuing with yesterday's victory. Throughout the two games, the No. 4 seeded Fighting Irish only allowed two earned runs. The team's pitching has been fantastic and Irish will look for more of it today.

UNC is also 2-0 in the tournament, beating Clemson 9-2 on day one and Virginia Tech yesterday. The big win against the Hokies is quite shocking considering the Hokies were seeded first in the tournament. With the momentum from that win, UNC should be ready to take on No. 4 seeded Notre Dame today to try and earn a spot in the final.

Regional restrictions may apply.

