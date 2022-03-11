Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 22 North Carolina State open ACC against each other with a three-game series beginning on Friday.

Conference play begins for most ACC teams this weekend. Highlighting the conference slate is a three-game series between ranked opponents No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 22 North Carolina State beginning on Friday.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Notre Dame enters this series with a 9-1 record on the season, with seven wins in a row. The Fighting Irish offense really opened up in the team's lone mid-week game this week, an 11-3 win over Elon. Senior shortstop Zack Prajzner led the offensive charge going 3-for-5 and scoring three runs.

North Carolina State is 9-4 so far this year, having just snapped a four-game losing streak by beating UNCG 13-5 on Tuesday. Freshman first baseman Tommy White - AKA Tommy Tanks - continued what has been a phenomenal freshman season going 4-for-6 with a double and 3 RBIs. 

White has been a sensation for the Wolfpack this year. He's hitting .456 in 13 games, and his nine home runs are the most of any Power Five player in the country. 

Will Tommy Tanks continue to punish baseballs? Or will Notre Dame begin ACC play with an eight consecutive win? First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET Friday on ACC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

