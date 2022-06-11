How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Notre Dame vs Tennessee in College Baseball

Notre Dame looks to finish off a shocking upset on Saturday when it takes on No. 1 Tennessee

Notre Dame used a barrage of home runs on Friday to upset No. 1 Tennessee and put itself within a game of making the College World Series.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Tennessee vs Notre Dame in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Fighting Irish continued their run through the tournament on Friday as they jumped out to an 8-2 lead on the Volunteers and held on for an 8-6 win.

Notre Dame has a chip on its shoulder because of where it was placed in the tournament, but the Irish are using it to their advantage.

The Irish scored all eight of their runs in the first four innings, all coming by way of the long ball. It put Tennessee on its heels and the Volunteers could never recover.

The Volunteers, who many picked to win the whole thing, are now a loss away from their season ending before they even make it to the College World Series.

The Volunteers have been the best team in the game all year long, but will now need to win on Saturday and Sunday to avoid the upset and head to Omaha next week.

