Notre Dame and Tennessee play for a trip to the College World Series on Sunday in their third game of their series

Notre Dame drew first blood against No. 1 Tennessee on Friday when they hit four home runs to beat the Volunteers 8-6.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Notre Dame vs Tennessee in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Irish had a chance to eliminate the Volunteers on Saturday, but couldn't get it done as Tennessee scored eight times in the fifth to break open a 1-0 game.

The Irish knew it wasn't going to be easy knocking off the top team in the country, but they still get another shot to do it on Sunday in the third game of their best-of-three series.

The Volunteers seemed a bit shellshocked on Friday with the Irish hitting a bunch of home runs and jumping on them early, but they didn't let it happen again on Saturday and are now a win away from making it to the College World Series.

They have been the best team all year long and Saturday they showed why again. They are hoping to get their bats going again on Sunday to eliminate the pesky Notre Dame team.

