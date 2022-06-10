Notre Dame battles No. 1 Tennessee on Friday afternoon in the first of their best-of-three super regional series in college baseball.

Notre Dame thought it was one of the best 16 teams in the country and should have hosted a regional. The Fighting Irish were snubbed, though, and had to travel to Georgia Southern to play.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Notre Dame vs Tennessee in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

They didn't let it bother them, though, as they swept through the regional and proved just how good they were.

All three games were close as they beat Texas Tech by one twice and beat Georgia Southern by two, but they got the wins and moved on to the super regionals.

Next, though, they get a much tougher test against a Tennessee team that is the unquestioned favorite to win the whole thing;

The Volunteers have been the top team in the country for most of the year and they didn't slow down in the regionals last weekend.

They didn't lose a game in beating Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech to get the title. The Yellow Jackets did have the Volunteers down in their game, but Tennessee rallied in the ninth to get the win.

The Volunteers are going to be tough to beat, but the Fighting Irish have a chip on their shoulder and are ready for the challenge.

Regional restrictions may apply.