How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State heads to rival Michigan on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the Wolverines in college baseball.

Ohio State heads on the road to face its biggest rival on Friday while looking to snap a three-game Big Ten losing streak.

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in  College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Ohio State at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes were coming off a series win against Michigan State two weeks ago but were swept by Maryland last weekend.

They played the Terrapins tough on Friday and Saturday, losing 8-6 and 6-5, but were blown out on Sunday 16-1. 

The three straight losses dropped the Buckeyes to just 2-8 in the Big Ten and left them desperate for conference wins.

Friday, they hope that starts with a win against their hated rival Michigan in the opener of its three-game series.

The Wolverines, though, will be looking to deal the Buckeyes their fourth straight loss and win its fourth straight.

Michigan has been playing well lately, winning six of its last seven, a stretch that includes three-game sweeps over Cal State Fullerton and Michigan State.

The Wolverines have moved to 20-15 on the year and 6-3 in the Big Ten and are looking to stay hot this weekend at home against the Buckeyes.

