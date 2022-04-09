Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma at Oklahoma State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday evening in college baseball action, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will face off in a huge in-state rivalry.

The 2022 college baseball season continues forward on Saturday with a great slate of games on the schedule. From top-ranked teams facing off to rivalry matchups, there will be plenty of matchups to watch throughout the day. One intriguing game to watch will feature Oklahoma hitting the road to face off against in-state rival Oklahoma State.

How to Watch the Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live stream the Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Sooners have opened up the year with an 18-10 record. While it has been a solid start, Oklahoma would like to string some wins together to rise even higher in the standings. In their last game, the Sooners ended up beating Oklahoma State in the first game of the series by a final score of 8-7.

On the other side of the diamond, the Cowboys are 21-9 at this stage of the season. Oklahoma State looks like a team that could be a potential contender at the end of the year. Last time out, the Cowboys ended up losing to the Sooners and will look for some revenge tonight.

Fans are not going to want to miss watching this rivalry matchup. Both of these teams are talented and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18048623
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Angels

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_15109930
College Baseball

How to Watch New Mexico at Fresno State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch San Diego at Portland in College Baseball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_12104830
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington at California in College Baseball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17461174
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma at Oklahoma State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Volleyball
College Volleyball

How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Men's College Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Volleyball
College Volleyball

How to Watch BYU at Stanford in Men's College Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18010808
MLS

How to Watch Nashville SC at Sporting Kansas City

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy