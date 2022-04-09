How to Watch Oklahoma at Oklahoma State in College Baseball

On Saturday evening in college baseball action, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will face off in a huge in-state rivalry.

The 2022 college baseball season continues forward on Saturday with a great slate of games on the schedule. From top-ranked teams facing off to rivalry matchups, there will be plenty of matchups to watch throughout the day. One intriguing game to watch will feature Oklahoma hitting the road to face off against in-state rival Oklahoma State.

How to Watch the Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live stream the Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys on fuboTV:

Prior to tonight's game, the Sooners have opened up the year with an 18-10 record. While it has been a solid start, Oklahoma would like to string some wins together to rise even higher in the standings. In their last game, the Sooners ended up beating Oklahoma State in the first game of the series by a final score of 8-7.

On the other side of the diamond, the Cowboys are 21-9 at this stage of the season. Oklahoma State looks like a team that could be a potential contender at the end of the year. Last time out, the Cowboys ended up losing to the Sooners and will look for some revenge tonight.

Fans are not going to want to miss watching this rivalry matchup. Both of these teams are talented and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

