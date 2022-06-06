Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oklahoma vs Florida in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma and Florida battle Monday afternoon in the regional championship game with a berth in the Super Regionals on the line

Oklahoma had their chance to send Florida home on Sunday, but the Sooners couldn't get their bats going and lost 7-2.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oklahoma vs Florida in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 6, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Oklahoma vs Florida in College Baseball on fuboTV:

The Sooners didn't have a hit until the sixth inning, but still found a way to tie it at two. The Gators responded with a run in the seventh and then four more in the eighth to put the game away.

The Sooners had beat Florida 9-4 on Saturday to put themselves in a position to just win one of the two games against the Gators to advance, but failed in their first opportunity.

They get another shot on Sunday, but this time if they lose their season is over.

Florida will be looking to do just that as they try to defend their home field and advance to the Super Regionals next weekend.

The Gators needed to beat Central Michigan earlier on Saturday just to make it to the game against Oklahoma. The Chippewas gave them all they could handle as the Gators needed a run in the top of the ninth to come away with a 6-5 win.

They survived and then got their revenge on Oklahoma, but now must do it again if they want to avoid being upset in their own regional.

How To Watch

June
6
2022

NCAA Regionals: Oklahoma vs Florida in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
