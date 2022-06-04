Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oklahoma vs Florida in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida takes on red-hot Oklahoma on Saturday with a berth in the regional finals on the line in college baseball action.

Florida had a tricky first-round game on Friday against MAC champion Central Michigan. The Chippewas played the Gators tough, trailing just 3-1 going into the eighth, but Florida was able to break through for four runs to come home with a 7-3 win.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Florida vs Oklahoma in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Florida vs Oklahoma in College Baseball

The Gators were able to survive the upset attempt and now must turn their attention to an Oklahoma team that is playing as well as anyone in the country right now.

The Sooners swept through the Big 12 tournament last week and didn't slow down on Friday, beating Liberty 16-3.

They did give up three runs in the top of the first, but that is all the Flames could muster and the Sooners took over from there.

They broke the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth and never looked back.

The Sooners are playing well and are going to be a tough game for the Gators on Saturday. 

This should be one of the best second-round games of the day with the winner heading to the regional championship game on Sunday.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

NCAA Regionals: Florida vs Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
