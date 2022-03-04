Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs LSU in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma and LSU battle in the first day of the Shriners Children's College Classic on Friday afternoon.

Oklahoma makes the trip to Houston this weekend fresh off a series win against Northwestern State. The Sooners dropped the opener 4-2 but got great pitching performances in the last two games as they came away with 2-1 and 5-1 wins.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs LSU in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the Oklahoma vs LSU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The consecutive wins improved their record to 5-2, which includes big wins against Auburn, Wichita State and Michigan.

It has been a great start to the season for the Sooners but they will be tested this weekend as they have games against LSU, UCLA and Tennessee. All three are perennial powers and will be tough to beat.

First up is No. 8 LSU, which comes in 8-1 on the year and winners of five straight. It has been an outstanding start to the year for the Tigers who have dropped just one game to Louisiana Tech.

It is still very early in the season and both teams are trying to figure out just how good they are. This weekend will tell us a lot about these teams and if they can compete with some of the best teams in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

