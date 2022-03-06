Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Tennessee in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma and Tennessee wrap up their time in Houston on Sunday afternoon when they battle on the last day of the Shriners Children's College Classic.

Oklahoma tries to get its first win in Houston on Sunday when it takes on Tennessee. The Sooners lost a tough 5-4 extra-inning game to LSU on Friday but then fell flat on Saturday in a 15-3 loss to UCLA on Saturday.

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Sooners gave up six runs in the bottom of the first inning and could never recover. They gave up another six in the third inning and despite answering with three of their own it wasn't enough.

Sunday, they will look to bounce back against a Tennessee team that is coming off a big 10-5 win against Baylor on Saturday.

The Volunteers lost to No. 1 Texas 7-2 on Friday night, but after giving up four runs in the top of the first to the Bears, they answered with four in the bottom of the inning and then scored five more in the second and third combined to take control of the game.

It was a big bounce-back win for Tennessee after losing its first game of the year. Now, it will look to finish off a good weekend with a win against Oklahoma.

