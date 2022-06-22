Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M stream: Watch online, TV channel

So far, the Sooners are following in the footsteps of the school's softball team, who recently won the College World Series. While the Sooners may not be ranked No. 1 overall in the country like the softball team was, they are playing their best when it matters most. Since the start of the Big 12 Championship at the end of May, they have only lost one game. They are undefeated so far and look to stay that way against Texas A&M.

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Sooners and Aggies have already played each other in Omaha for the CWS. These two played their opening game, where Oklahoma won 13-8. The Sooners jumped out to a fast start in that one, leading 8-0 after just an inning and a half. The win wasn't a foregone conclusion either. At that point, Texas A&M had won 16 of its last 19 games.

This is only the third time the Sooners have won the first two games of the CWS and the last times were in 1951 and 1994. The Aggies have only given up three runs since giving up 13 against the Sooners. This is a win-or-go-home game for the Aggies.

