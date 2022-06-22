Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma and Texas A&M meet again for the College World Series semifinal this afternoon.

So far, the Sooners are following in the footsteps of the school's softball team, who recently won the College World Series. While the Sooners may not be ranked No. 1 overall in the country like the softball team was, they are playing their best when it matters most. Since the start of the Big 12 Championship at the end of May, they have only lost one game. They are undefeated so far and look to stay that way against Texas A&M. 

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today! 

The Sooners and Aggies have already played each other in Omaha for the CWS. These two played their opening game, where Oklahoma won 13-8. The Sooners jumped out to a fast start in that one, leading 8-0 after just an inning and a half. The win wasn't a foregone conclusion either. At that point, Texas A&M had won 16 of its last 19 games. 

This is only the third time the Sooners have won the first two games of the CWS and the last times were in 1951 and 1994. The Aggies have only given up three runs since giving up 13 against the Sooners. This is a win-or-go-home game for the Aggies.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies vs. Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
TEXAS A&M BASEBALL
College Baseball

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Andrei Vasilevskiy
SI Guide

Lightning Look to even Stanley Cup Final vs. Avalanche

By Kevin Sweeney59 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Blue Jays vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy