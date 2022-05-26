How to Watch Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Skip to main content

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament, Game 8: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas Tech will look for revenge against Oklahoma in today's Big 12 tournament game after losing two of three in regular-season play in college baseball.

No. 3 seed Oklahoma and No. 2 seed Texas Tech will meet today in round two of the Big 12 tournament. Oklahoma improved its record to 34-20 on the season after beating West Virginia 6-4 in yesterday's game. Texas Tech's overall record is now 37-18 after beating Kansas State 5-3 in the opener.

How to Watch Game 8: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

Live stream Game 8: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Behind freshman Mason Molina, the Red Raiders were able to hold Kansas State to only three hits in the game. Molina threw a no-hitter through six full innings before walking a batter in the top of the seventh and giving up a double. Molina threw his 10th strikeout before giving up another double. Texas Tech stood behind its pitcher and aided support by producing five runs on offense for the victory.

The Sooners had a strong start posting five runs in the bottom of the second to gain a comfortable lead. Another run in the fourth extended that lead. While the Mountaineers battled to get back in the game, their four runs were no match for Oklahoma and they were eliminated from the tournament.

This game should be an exciting one for Big 12 fans to tune into. The Sooners picked up two of three in their Big 12 series this season, but Texas Tech will likely come out looking for revenge tonight.

