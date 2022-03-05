Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs UCLA in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma and UCLA battle Saturday afternoon on day two of the Shriners Children's College Classic

Oklahoma looks to bounce back after a tough extra-inning loss to LSU on Friday. The Sooners led 3-1 going into the eighth inning but gave up two runs in the bottom half of the inning that sent the game into extras.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs UCLA in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Oklahoma vs UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma scored one in the top of the 10th but gave the run right back in the bottom of the inning and then gave up another run in the bottom of the 11th to take the tough-luck 5-4 loss.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped the Sooners to 5-3 on the year.

Saturday they will look to get back in the win column against a UCLA team that lost 2-1 to Baylor on Friday.

The Bruins offense was quiet for most of the day as they only managed a single run in the top of the 9th against the Bears.

It was the first loss in the last four games for UCLA and dropped its record to 6-4 on the early season.

Both of these teams are going to have good years and both suffered tough losses on Friday. 

This should be a great game between two teams looking to keep from losing a second straight game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Oklahoma vs UCLA in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Dec 1, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova at Butler in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma vs UCLA in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 2, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) shoots in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at LSU in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with guards Au'Diese Toney (5) and Davonte Davis (4) during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament: Brimfield vs Galena

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
atalanta bc
Serie A

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Atalanta

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skate up ice during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy