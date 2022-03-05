Oklahoma and UCLA battle Saturday afternoon on day two of the Shriners Children's College Classic

Oklahoma looks to bounce back after a tough extra-inning loss to LSU on Friday. The Sooners led 3-1 going into the eighth inning but gave up two runs in the bottom half of the inning that sent the game into extras.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs UCLA in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Oklahoma scored one in the top of the 10th but gave the run right back in the bottom of the inning and then gave up another run in the bottom of the 11th to take the tough-luck 5-4 loss.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped the Sooners to 5-3 on the year.

Saturday they will look to get back in the win column against a UCLA team that lost 2-1 to Baylor on Friday.

The Bruins offense was quiet for most of the day as they only managed a single run in the top of the 9th against the Bears.

It was the first loss in the last four games for UCLA and dropped its record to 6-4 on the early season.

Both of these teams are going to have good years and both suffered tough losses on Friday.

This should be a great game between two teams looking to keep from losing a second straight game.

