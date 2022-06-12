Oklahoma and Virginia Tech play for a trip to the College World Series on Sunday in the third game fo their best-of-three series

Virginia Tech staved off elimination on Saturday when they knocked off the Sooners 14-8.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma vs Virginia Tech in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Oklahoma had won on Friday 5-4 to put the Hokies on the verge of elimination, but the Hokies jumped out early in game two and cruised to victory.

The win forced a game three on Sunday with the winner earning a trip to the College World Series in Omaha.

The Sooners tried to make a rally after getting down 5-0 and closed to within one, but the Hokies would score seven of the next eight runs and Oklahoma never got closer than five the rest of the way.

Oklahoma has been playing well to end the season and did get their first Super Regional win since 2010 on Friday, but now face elimination again.

The Sooners were in the same boat in the regionals when Florida beat them in their first attempt to move on. They recovered in the second game to pick up a comeback win and earn a trip to the supers.

