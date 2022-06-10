Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma vs Virginia Tech in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma heads to Virginia Tech on Friday for the first game of their best-of-three super regional series in college baseball.

Oklahoma has been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last few weeks and it continued last weekend when it knocked off No. 13 Florida for the regional title.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma vs Virginia Tech in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma vs Virginia Tech in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gators were the host team, but the Sooners beat them twice to advance to the Super Regionals.

The Sooners beat the Gators 9-4 in the second round but did lose to them in their first attempt to win the regional. They bounced back on Monday and after a long rain delay scored four runs in the top of the eighth to get the upset win.

Now, they turn their attention to a Virginia Tech team that had little trouble winning their regional.

The Hokies didn't lose a game in advancing to the super regionals. They beat Wright State 15-9 and then beat Columbia twice in convincing fashion.

It was an impressive showing by the Hokies, but now they run into a Sooners team with a lot of confidence after winning the Big 12 tournament and the Gainesville regional.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma vs Virginia Tech in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

