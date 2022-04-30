Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss visits Arkansas on Saturday for the second game of a three-game set with the Razorbacks in college baseball.

Ole Miss is looking to pull off a big upset of No. 4 Arkansas on Saturday in the second game of their three-game SEC series.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream the Ole Miss at Arkansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rebels come into the weekend after splitting four games with rival Mississippi State. They took down the Bulldogs 4-2 in the first game but then lost 10-7 and 7-6 in 11 innings to drop the conference series.

They got some revenge on Tuesday as they won a non-conference game 5-2.

This weekend it doesn't get much easier for the Rebels, though, as they take on an Arkansas team that came into the weekend 12-6 in the SEC.

The Razorbacks are a top-five team and have a great SEC record, but they have dropped two of their last three conference series.

They did sweep LSU during that time but lost two of three to both Florida and Texas A&M.

The slip-ups against the Gators and Aggies have dropped them five games back of first place Tennessee coming into the weekend.

This weekend, the Razorbacks will look to get back on track and send Ole Miss home with another series loss

