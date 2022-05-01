Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two SEC rivals will go at it as Ole Miss takes the mound against No. 5 ranked Arkansas on Sunday.

Ole Miss is 23-17 this season overall and just 6-12 against SEC opponents. 

The Rebels were swept by Alabama earlier this month, but they have avoided being swept since then. They were able to take one of the three games from the series with South Carolina and two of the four games against Mississippi State.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Baseball today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Tim Elko is the leading batter on the team. He hits .306 which is No. 5 on the team, but he has totaled 16 home runs which is over 10 more than anyone with a better batting average than him.

The Rebels will be taking on Arkansas, which is the No. 5 team in the nation.

The Razorbacks are 32-9 overall this season and 12-6 against conference opponents. 

They have not been swept this season and have only lost two of three games in a series once to SEC rival Florida and Texas A&M.

Jalen Battles is the only player on the team to rank in the top five in batting average and home runs hitting .296 with seven homers. Connor Noland has secured five wins this season with a team-low 2.54 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Ole Miss at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18183296
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_18132942
American 7s Football League

How to Watch American 7s Football League: Baltimore Gators at Old Bridge Hawks

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
imago1011689807h
IndyCar Racing

How to Watch Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

By Brandon Rush2 minutes ago
USATSI_17843371
PGA Tour

How to Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
imago1011646638h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1011649189h
College Baseball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Baseball

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
imago0048351706h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Pachuca

By Rafael Urbina17 minutes ago
imago1011380577h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Joventut

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
USATSI_17704002
2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Gold Medal Game: Sweden vs. United States

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy