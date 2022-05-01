Two SEC rivals will go at it as Ole Miss takes the mound against No. 5 ranked Arkansas on Sunday.

Ole Miss is 23-17 this season overall and just 6-12 against SEC opponents.

The Rebels were swept by Alabama earlier this month, but they have avoided being swept since then. They were able to take one of the three games from the series with South Carolina and two of the four games against Mississippi State.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Baseball today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Tim Elko is the leading batter on the team. He hits .306 which is No. 5 on the team, but he has totaled 16 home runs which is over 10 more than anyone with a better batting average than him.

The Rebels will be taking on Arkansas, which is the No. 5 team in the nation.

The Razorbacks are 32-9 overall this season and 12-6 against conference opponents.

They have not been swept this season and have only lost two of three games in a series once to SEC rival Florida and Texas A&M.

Jalen Battles is the only player on the team to rank in the top five in batting average and home runs hitting .296 with seven homers. Connor Noland has secured five wins this season with a team-low 2.54 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.