Ole Miss visits LSU on Saturday in the middle game of their three game set with the Tigers

Ole Miss is trying to stay hot this weekend as they travel to take on SEC rival LSU in a three-game set.

How to Watch Ole Miss at LSU in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Rebels come into the weekend on a four-game winning streak after they swept Missouri in three games last weekend and then knocked off No. 11 Southern Miss on Wednesday.

It was a big win against the Golden Eagles as the Rebels erased an early 1-0 deficit by scoring three in the fourth and one more in the fifth to get the win.

Saturday they will be looking to get another win against an LSU team that came into the weekend on a two-game winning streak.

The Tigers took two of three from hated rival Alabama last weekend and then easily beat Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday 17-3.

The wins moved the Tigers to 33-15 overall and 14-10 in the SEC heading into this weekend. It has been an up and down conference season for the Tigers, but they are looking to get a roll as they head into the last week of the regular season.

