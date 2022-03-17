Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After securing the top spot in the national rankings this week, Ole Miss faces Auburn this weekend for its first conference series of the year.

On Monday, Ole Miss moved into the top spot of multiple national college baseball polls. The Rebels take that No. 1 ranking on the road this weekend for a major SEC series that begins Thursday night at Plainsman Park. Thursday's game will be the conference opener for both teams.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Ole Miss vs. Auburn on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rebels come into conference play at 13-3, one of the best records of any SEC team. However, they are in need of a momentum change after dropping their last two games: losing first to Oral Roberts in the series finale last Sunday, and then again to Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.

Auburn has also been impressive to start the season, standing neck-and-neck with Ole Miss at 13-4. But like the Rebels, the Tigers are also coming off a loss after falling to Middle Tennessee State 4-3 in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

This matchup features two strong units on either side of the diamond, with one of the best offenses in the country going up against one of the best pitching staffs. Ole Miss is ranked ninth among Power Five teams with 152 runs scored this year, while Auburn ranks eighth-best in ERA nationally at 2.46. That's also the third-best in the SEC, behind Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Which side will start conference play with a win? Tune into SEC Network at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday for the first pitch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

