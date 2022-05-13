Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With two weeks to go in the college baseball season, No. 14 LSU will face Ole Miss in its final home series of the year.

Everybody in the SEC is chasing No. 2 Tennessee. In the race for the second spot in the standings, there are five teams within four games of each other. Coming into Friday night's game, No. 14 LSU is in third place, two back of No. 5 Arkansas. The Tigers play their final home series of the year this weekend, taking on Ole Miss for a three-game set starting Friday night.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Ole Miss vs. LSU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers have won five of their last six games, with a 3-1 run in conference play in that stretch. At 14-10 in conference play, they're tied with Texas A&M for second place in the SEC West and third play in the SEC overall.

Last time the Tigers were on the field was Tuesday when they were in non-conference action hosting Southeast Louisiana. They came away with a 17-3 win in a game that featured tremendous plate discipline from the LSU lineup. The Tigers drew a total of seven walks in seven innings, allowing them to score the 17 runs on just 12 hits.

On the other side, Ole Miss comes in on a bit of a roll. The Rebels swept Missouri in conference play last weekend, averaging 8.3 runs per game over the three games. They then pulled off an upset on the road on Wednesday, taking down No. 11 Southern Miss 4-1. Sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman went yard in that one and is now hitting a team-high .314 this season.

