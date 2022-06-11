Ole Miss takes the four hour trip south to Southern Miss on Saturday for the first game of their Super Regional series

Ole Miss doesn't have to travel far this weekend as it heads to in-state foe Southern Miss for the Super Regionals.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Ole Miss vs Southern Miss in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Rebels will be looking to pull off another upset after it swept through the Coral Gables regional last weekend.

They knocked off Arizona twice and upset Miami to get the surprise regional title and trip to the Super Regionals.

The Rebels were one of the last teams in the tournament but proved they belonged by taking home the regional title.

Now they take on a Southern Miss team who had to survive LSU to get out for their regional last weekend.

The Eagles lost to the Tigers in the second round, but after slipping by Kennesaw State 4-3 they got another shot at them.

They made good on the second chance as they beat the Tigers 8-4 to set up a deciding final game on Monday. They won for a second straight time when they scored late to take home an 8-7 victory and regional title.

It wasn't easy for the Eagles but they survived and will now look to defend their home field again against the Rebels on Saturday.

