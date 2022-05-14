Arizona State looks to win five in a row in their first game of the series against Oregon on Friday in college baseball.

Arizona State looks to get back to .500 (24-25) in its first game of this series when it hosts Oregon. After a tough five-game losing streak, the Sun Devils have responded nicely by winning their last four games. Oregon has a solid 29-20 record but it has had a tough recent losing streak of its own. The Ducks had lost six in a row until they won their previous game against UC San Diego.

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona

Live stream the Oregon at Arizona State game on fuboTV:

The Ducks didn't just win that game, by the way. They absolutely dominated in letting all of their frustrations out to the tune of a 15-6 win. They had been shut out their previous two games against their arch nemesis, Oregon State. The Ducks scored 14 of their 15 runs in three innings and 10 runs in the second and third. It happened because seven ducks were able to get multi-hit games against the Tritons. Look for them to hone that energy into their bats for this series against the Sun Devils.

Arizona State beat Grand Canyon University in its last game. It was a solid 6-4 win against No. 25 GCU. Arizona State needed a rally though to pull off the non-conference, in-state rivalry victory. The Sun Devils scored three runs to start the game but weren't able to get their offense rolling again until the seventh inning. They were able to score in each of the last three innings.

Look for this game to be similarly close as both of these teams head back into conference play looking to gain some momentum before the Pac-12 tournament at the end of the month.

