How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon and Arizona State will square off in an entertaining and intriguing Sunday afternoon college baseball matchup.

The 2022 college baseball season has moved past extremely fast and it's hard to believe we're already this late in the year. Teams are starting to make their final preparations to make a postseason run. One intriguing game to watch today will feature Oregon hitting the road to take on Arizona State.

How to Watch the Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Ahead of today's game, the Ducks have compiled a 30-21 record. Oregon has looked good at times, but has had a lot of consistency issues. In their last game, the Ducks ended up losing to Arizona State by a final score of 6-4 and will look for some revenge today.

On the other side of the field, the Sun Devils hold a 25-26 record so far this season. Arizona State is not a legitimate contender right now, but the team isn't a pushover either. After beating Oregon last time out, the Sun Devils will look to replicate the same result today.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Neither of these teams is viewed as a serious National Championship contender, but should still put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
