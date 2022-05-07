Oregon makes the short trip to rival Oregon State on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the Beavers

Oregon heads to rival Oregon State on Friday looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Ducks dropped game three against Cal on Sunday and then lost at home against Oregon State on Tuesday.

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oregon at Oregon State game on fuboTV

The loss to the Beavers was the second time they had lost to them in weekday non-conference games.

Friday, though, they start games that count towards their Pac-12 record and the Ducks are looking to upset the No. 2 Beavers.

Oregon State will be looking to keep that from happening as it goes for its fourth straight win.

The Beavers dropped game one to Utah on Friday but bounced back with two straight to clinch the series and then beat the Ducks on Tuesday.

They have now won 15 of their last 17 games and are now 35-9 on the season and 15-6 in the Pac-12.

They now sit a game up on UCLA in the Pac-12 standings and two up on Arizona. The Beavers will play the two schools the next two weekends but first must take care of their rival this weekend.

