Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon makes the short trip to rival Oregon State on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the Beavers

Oregon heads to rival Oregon State on Friday looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Ducks dropped game three against Cal on Sunday and then lost at home against Oregon State on Tuesday.

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oregon at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss to the Beavers was the second time they had lost to them in weekday non-conference games.

Friday, though, they start games that count towards their Pac-12 record and the Ducks are looking to upset the No. 2 Beavers.

Oregon State will be looking to keep that from happening as it goes for its fourth straight win.

The Beavers dropped game one to Utah on Friday but bounced back with two straight to clinch the series and then beat the Ducks on Tuesday.

They have now won 15 of their last 17 games and are now 35-9 on the season and 15-6 in the Pac-12.

They now sit a game up on UCLA in the Pac-12 standings and two up on Arizona. The Beavers will play the two schools the next two weekends but first must take care of their rival this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Oregon at Oregon State in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18206527
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Kings Game 3 in Canada

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_15000889
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx at Storm

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1006695896h
WNBA

How to Watch Aces at Mercury

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Philadelphia Stars vs Michigan Panthers

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
SOUL FOOD
entertainment

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off:Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
imago0027794419h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona at USC in College Baseball

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy