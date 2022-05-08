Oregon State looks to finish off a sweep of rival Oregon on Sunday afternoon at home.

Oregon State is sitting in first place in the Pac-12 and it hasn't been slowing down, even against its rival this weekend.

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

The Beavers won their fifth straight game on Saturday and fourth straight against the Ducks. They played Oregon on the road twice before this series and won both of those.

They have followed it up with two conference wins against the Ducks on Friday and Saturday.

Friday the Beavers got a great pitching performance to get a 5-1 win and then on Saturday they held off a ninth-inning rally from the Ducks to get the 8-7 win.

Oregon State is now 37-9 overall and 17-6 in the Pac-12, three games up on Arizona, UCLA and Stanford.

Sunday, though, the Ducks will look to put a dent in that record and salvage a win against the Beavers.

Oregon has now lost four in a row and is looking to avoid beings swept by its rival before it heads to Arizona State next weekend for another tough Pac-12 series.

