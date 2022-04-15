How to Watch Oregon at Washington in College Baseball

No. 21 Oregon won its third game in a row on Thursday, beating Pac-12 foe Washington in Seattle. On Friday, the Huskies will go for the series win.

Since the calendar flipped to April, No. 21 Oregon has been playing some of its best baseball. With Thursday's 7-5 win over Washington in the opener of their Pac-12 series, the Ducks have now won three games in a row and four of their last five. That series continues Friday afternoon in Seattle.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

In that win, Oregon was led by freshman first baseman Jacob Walsh and sophomore right fielder Anthony Hall. Walsh went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs - he's now tied for the team lead in RBIs with 30. Walsh also ranks second on the team in batting average and is hitting .331 through 33 games.

Hall also went 2-for-4 and earned the back half of a cycle. He had a triple and home run, with his shot tying him for the team lead in home runs with eight.

Washington's leading hitter, sophomore catcher Johnny Tincher, had a strong showing in the loss. Tincher went 3-for-4 and was a home run shy of the cycle. Tincher is hitting .357 on the season, with a team-high nine doubles.

Oregon comes into this game 22-11 on the season and tied for fourth in the Pac-12 with an 8-5 conference record. Washington is looking to get over .500 at 16-16 and is 6-10 against conference opponents.

