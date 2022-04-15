How to Watch Oregon at Washington in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Since the calendar flipped to April, No. 21 Oregon has been playing some of its best baseball. With Thursday's 7-5 win over Washington in the opener of their Pac-12 series, the Ducks have now won three games in a row and four of their last five. That series continues Friday afternoon in Seattle.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington in College Baseball Today:
Game Date: April 15, 2022
Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
In that win, Oregon was led by freshman first baseman Jacob Walsh and sophomore right fielder Anthony Hall. Walsh went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs - he's now tied for the team lead in RBIs with 30. Walsh also ranks second on the team in batting average and is hitting .331 through 33 games.
Hall also went 2-for-4 and earned the back half of a cycle. He had a triple and home run, with his shot tying him for the team lead in home runs with eight.
Washington's leading hitter, sophomore catcher Johnny Tincher, had a strong showing in the loss. Tincher went 3-for-4 and was a home run shy of the cycle. Tincher is hitting .357 on the season, with a team-high nine doubles.
Oregon comes into this game 22-11 on the season and tied for fourth in the Pac-12 with an 8-5 conference record. Washington is looking to get over .500 at 16-16 and is 6-10 against conference opponents.
