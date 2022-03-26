Oregon State visits Cal for the second of a three-game Pac-12 series with the Golden Bears on Saturday in college baseball.

Oregon State is looking to stay hot in Pac-12 play as it entered the weekend 4-2 and the winner of both of its first two series.

How to Watch Oregon State at Cal in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the Oregon State at Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Beavers won two of three from both Washington State and Arizona State in the last two weekends.

It has been a great start to conference play for the Beavers and has helped them start off with a 15-4 overall record.

This weekend, they will look to get another series win as they try and stay near the top of the Pac-12 standings.

Cal will be looking to play spoiler as it tries to improve on its 3-3 Pac-12 record heading into the weekend.

The Golden Bears lost their first conference series of the year when Arizona took two of three from them, but they bounced back last weekend when they shocked No. 20 USC in the last two games to steal the series from the Trojans.

Cal will look to do the same this weekend against an Oregon State team that is playing good baseball.

Regional restrictions may apply.