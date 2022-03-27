Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State at California in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In what should be a very entertaining college baseball matchup, Oregon State and California will go head-to-head on Sunday.

The 2022 college baseball is in full swing and there have been quite a few surprising and disappointing starts thus far. With that in mind, there will be plenty of good matchups for fans to watch today. One of those games will feature Oregon State hitting the road to face off against California.

How to Watch the Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Beavers have gotten off to a hot start and look like a serious contender in the nation. Oregon State is currently the No. 6 ranked team in the nation with a 16-5 record and will look to continue its hot streak. The Beavers won the first game of the series but lost yesterday by a final score of 8-7.

On the other side of this matchup, the Golden Bears are just 11-11 this season. Being able to pick up a series win against a team as good as the Beavers would be huge for California to gain some momentum. This is a huge game for the Golden Bears early in the season.

This should be a very exciting and entertaining matchup to watch. These two teams have been much more evenly matched than many were expecting coming into the series. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up winning and taking the series win as well.

