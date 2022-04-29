How to Watch Oregon State at Utah in College Baseball

With one month to go in the college baseball season, No. 2 Oregon State sits atop the Pac-12 standings. The Beavers will look to create some breathing room this weekend when they head on the road to face Utah.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Utah in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Oregon State comes into this one having won five games in a row and 12 of its last 13. With that run, the Beavers are now 32-8 overall and 13-5 in conference, a game and a half up on Arizona for first place.

The Beavers' lineup has been an absolute gauntlet this year. Six of their primary starters are hitting over .300, with junior utility player Wade Meckler and junior outfielder Jacob Melton tied for the team and conference lead with a batting average of .371. Melton also leads the team with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs. As a team, Oregon State is hitting .307.

On the mound, the Beavers are expected to start sophomore lefty Cooper Hjerpe, who is in the running for Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year. Hjerpe is 8-0 through 10 starts. He leads the conference with a 2.08 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 60.2 innings. Opposing batters are hitting .201 against him.

Hjerpe will be a tough test for Utah bats that have been in a groove over the last few games. Going back to April 15, the Utes have averaged an even nine runs per game during a 5-2 stretch. They're 4-1 against conference teams in that span. Overall, Utah is 24-15-1 on the season and 9-9 against Pac-12 teams.

In terms of the pitching matchup, Utah will counter with senior righty Matthew Sox. Sox went the full nine innings in his last outing against USC, allowing six runs and two hits while picking up the win.

