No. 2 Oregon State looks to take the weekend series against Utah on Sunday in this rubber match.

After a very tight series, Oregon State and Utah face off on Sunday in the series finale. Utah won the first game, which turned into a 2-1 pitchers duel. The Beavers were able to get even in game two with an explosion of runs, winning 9-1. This will be a good test for Oregon State before the team faces Oregon in its next series.

How to Watch Oregon State at Utah in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon

Live stream the Oregon State at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Beavers starter Jacob Kmatz delivered another solid performance in the second game, going 5.1 innings and giving up only five hits and one run. He gave up a triple to bring home the first run of the game for Utah, but settled down and improved his record to 8-0 on the season. It was Jacob Melton who was the star on offense for Oregon State. He went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs to help propel the offense. He now has 51 RBIs, which leads the Pac-12.

Oregon State is the No. 2 team in the country only behind Tennessee, so Utah is more than holding its own with a chance to win this series on Sunday. Utah will have to find a way to crack these Beavers pitchers, as they've only given up 13 runs over their last seven games. Oregon State has a 6-1 record in that span.

