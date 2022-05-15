Oregon State looks to keep its winning streak alive while Arizona is looking to even this series in college baseball on Saturday.

Oregon State started its second-to-last series of the regular season when it beat Arizona in a 12-9 shootout. That was Oregon State's eighth win in a row. The Beavers (40-9) are the second-best team in college baseball, only behind Tennessee. They are well primed to make a great run not only for the Pac-12 Tournament at the end of the month but for another national title. They last won the College World Series in 2018.

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oregon State at Arizona game on fuboTV:

Arizona showed it won't go quietly in this series, though. The Wildcats have a 33-18 record and 14-11 conference record. They've dropped four of their last five though and are looking for a big momentum boost with a win against the best team in the conference.

The first game of this series was very tight most of the way through. After seven innings the game was tied at five with Arizona scoring the first two runs in the first inning.

Then, the Beavers were seemingly jolted by a bolt of lighting scoring seven runs in the eighth. Arizona valiantly fought back scoring four more runs, including three in the bottom of the ninth but it was just too much to overcome. If the Wildcats can hit like that again tonight, they should have a good shot at evening up this series heading into Sunday.

