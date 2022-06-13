Auburn looks to clinch a berth into the college world series on Sunday when it takes on Oregon State in NCAA super regional action.

Auburn put itself a win away from the college world series on Saturday when it knocked off No. 3 Oregon State 7-5.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Oregon State vs Auburn in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Tigers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but gave up four runs in the bottom of the first to the Beavers.

They responded by tying the game in the top of the second and added single runs in the third, fifth and eighth to get the win.

The Tigers have been one of the hottest teams in the tournament and they didn't slow down on Saturday.

Now, they need just one more win against the Beavers to make a trip to Omaha next week.

The Beavers, though, are not going to go down without a fight as they look to defend their home field and force a deciding game three on Monday.

The Beavers faced elimination in the regionals against Vanderbilt last weekend and came away with the win.

Sunday they will look to do it again, but it won't be easy against the streaking Tigers.

