Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Oregon State vs Auburn in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn looks to clinch a berth into the college world series on Sunday when it takes on Oregon State in NCAA super regional action.

Auburn put itself a win away from the college world series on Saturday when it knocked off No. 3 Oregon State 7-5.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Oregon State vs Auburn in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: Oregon State vs Auburn in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but gave up four runs in the bottom of the first to the Beavers.

They responded by tying the game in the top of the second and added single runs in the third, fifth and eighth to get the win.

The Tigers have been one of the hottest teams in the tournament and they didn't slow down on Saturday.

Now, they need just one more win against the Beavers to make a trip to Omaha next week.

The Beavers, though, are not going to go down without a fight as they look to defend their home field and force a deciding game three on Monday.

The Beavers faced elimination in the regionals against Vanderbilt last weekend and came away with the win.

Sunday they will look to do it again, but it won't be easy against the streaking Tigers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Oregon State vs Auburn

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18469680
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Oregon State vs Auburn

By Adam Childs30 seconds ago
imago1004763669h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Legion at Seawolves

By Phil Watson30 seconds ago
Screen-Shot-2022-04-12-at-12.41.17-PM
entertainment

How to Watch Dark Winds Premiere

By Iolanda Neto1 hour ago
eli1-102-012921-0269-a
entertainment

How to Watch Becoming Elizabeth Series Premiere

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
f1dded135ed052c2f1549e87ed014048
entertainment

How to Watch 75th Annual Tony Awards

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
social-time100-2022
entertainment

How to Watch Time 100: The World's Most Influential People

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
USATSI_18230147
USFL

How to Watch the Philadelphia Stars vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
Spotlights_KeyArt_0005_R-e1654130820961
entertainment

How to Watch Spotlights: A Showtime Short Film Series

By Iolanda Neto2 hours ago
Jun 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets center fielder Khalil Lee (26) is greeted by left fielder Mark Canha (19) and shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy