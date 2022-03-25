No. 6 Oregon State is back in action this week in conference play. The Beavers will take on Pac-12 foe California in a three-game series starting Friday night in college baseball.

Through just about two months of the college baseball season, few teams have been better offensively than Oregon State. That has been especially true recently, with the Beavers putting up 42 runs over their last four games. They'll look to stay hot as they travel to Berkley for three games against California, with Game 1 of that series on the docket for Friday night.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. California in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Last weekend, Oregon State took two of three games from Arizona State, with wins of 21-0 and 12-2 in that series. The Beavers followed that up by beating Seattle 8-3 on Wednesday and now have a 15-4 record on the season.

On the season, Oregon State is averaging 9.7 runs per game. That ranks first in the Pac-12 and eighth in the nation.

Cal also won its series last weekend, taking two of three from then-No. 25 USC. That series was slightly lower-scoring, with the Golden Bears coming away with wins of 9-5 and 3-2. After a mid-week loss to Cal Poly, Cal now has a 10-10 record this season.

Cooper Hjerpe is expected to start Friday night for Oregon State. The sophomore lefty is 5-0 this season with a 1.88 ERA, which is the fourth-best in the Pac-12. Last time out, Hjerpe allowed no runs and just one hit while striking out 12 hitters in seven innings against Arizona State.

Junior righty Josh White is scheduled to start for Cal. White has a 3.54 ERA in his five starts this year.

