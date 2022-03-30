After playing a shootout for the ages Tuesday, No. 3 Oregon State and Nevada wrap up their two-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday's matchup between No. 3 Oregon State and Nevada is an early candidate for college baseball's game of the year. The Beavers came out on top in a wild 14-13 finish and now the two teams will play again Wednesday afternoon to wrap up their two-game mid-week series.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nevada in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

In the first game of the series, Oregon State jumped out to a sizable 11-0 lead after scoring six runs in the third inning and five in the fourth. However, a nine-run sixth inning by the Wolfpack highlighted a stretch where they scored 13 of 14 runs, giving them a 13-12 lead after seven.

Oregon State tied the game up in the eighth and things headed to extra innings after neither team scored in the ninth. It wasn't until the 11th inning when catcher Tanner Smith hit a solo home run to give the Beavers another lead. Ryan Brown then closed the door in the bottom half of the inning with a 1-2-3 performance.

With that win, Oregon State improved to 18-5 on the season. Nevada fell to 11-11.

A pair of righties now head to the mound on Wednesday, looking to keep the second game from getting out of hand. Sophomore Jaren Hunter is slated to start for Oregon State. He'll be making his fifth appearance and fourth start of the year. Last time out against Seattle, he threw five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.

Nevada is expected to counter with junior Alejandro Murillo. This will be Murillo's sixth appearance and fifth start of 2022. He's coming off his best outing of the year so far, throwing six scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out six against San Francisco.

