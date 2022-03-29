Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nevada in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 3 Oregon State will be on the road this week, taking on Nevada for a pair of games. That two-game set begins Tuesday in Reno.

After taking two of three games from Cal in Berkeley over the weekend, No. 3 Oregon State will stay on the road for a mid-week series against Nevada. The two-game set begins Tuesday.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nevada in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Oregon State's bats lit up over the weekend against the Golden Bears. The Beavers scored 30 runs over the three games, with wins of 10-4 and 13-9 and a 8-7 loss sandwiched in the middle. 

Freshman second baseman Travis Bazzana had a standout weekend against Cal. He was 7-for-13 over the three games with a double, home run and four RBIs. Bazzana, who is hitting .383 this season in 22 games, is second on the team with 29 RBIs.

With the two wins over the weekend, the Beavers improved to 17-5 overall this season. They're 6-3 in Pac-12 play.

Nevada has won three of its last five games, grabbing the series finale against Missouri State 9-7 on Sunday. Senior second baseman Josh Zamora lifted the Wolfpack in that game, going 2-for-3 with three walks. He also drove in two runs. Zamora has a team-high eight home runs and 27 RBIs, while hitting .377, which is second on the team. 

With Sunday's win, the Wolfpack got back above .500 at 11-10 on the season. Tuesday's game will be just their sixth at home this year. They're 4-1 in the first five.

