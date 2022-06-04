Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon State vs New Mexico State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State looks to avoid the upset in the first round of its regional against New Mexico State when they battle on Friday in college baseball.

Oregon State grabbed the third seed in the tournament and will host its regional starting on Friday against New Mexico State.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon State at New Mexico State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Oregon State at New Mexico State in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Beavers were runner-up in the Pac-12 regular season to Stanford and then lost in the conference championship to the Cardinal 8-7.

They finished the season 44-15 and once again look like one of the best teams in the country.

The Beavers are no stranger to hosting a regional and should be ready for whatever the Aggies throw at them on Friday.

New Mexico State, though, will need to play its best game of the year if it wants to keep up with the Beavers.

The Aggies are a surprise entrant in the tournament as they went just 24-32 overall and 10-20 in the WAC this season.

The Aggies, though, pulled off one of the biggest upsets when they went 4-0 in the conference tournament to earn the automatic berth.

They are going to be huge underdogs on Friday, but have nothing to lose and should be playing very loose and looking to pull off the huge upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Oregon State at New Mexico State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates his two run home run against the Washington Nationals with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

By Evan Lazarjust now
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_10921732
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon State vs New Mexico State

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1012178911h
Boxing

How to Watch José Luis Roa vs. Isaí Hernández in Boxing

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Boston Red Sox Chris Sale
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Athletics

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_18422010
2022 Women's College World Series

How to Watch Women’s College World Series: Oregon State vs. Arizona

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) is congratulated by Kansas City Royals third base coach Keoni De Renne (77) after a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mlb Kansas City Royals At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy