How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon State vs New Mexico State

Oregon State looks to avoid the upset in the first round of its regional against New Mexico State when they battle on Friday in college baseball.

Oregon State grabbed the third seed in the tournament and will host its regional starting on Friday against New Mexico State.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon State at New Mexico State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Oregon State at New Mexico State in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Beavers were runner-up in the Pac-12 regular season to Stanford and then lost in the conference championship to the Cardinal 8-7.

They finished the season 44-15 and once again look like one of the best teams in the country.

The Beavers are no stranger to hosting a regional and should be ready for whatever the Aggies throw at them on Friday.

New Mexico State, though, will need to play its best game of the year if it wants to keep up with the Beavers.

The Aggies are a surprise entrant in the tournament as they went just 24-32 overall and 10-20 in the WAC this season.

The Aggies, though, pulled off one of the biggest upsets when they went 4-0 in the conference tournament to earn the automatic berth.

They are going to be huge underdogs on Friday, but have nothing to lose and should be playing very loose and looking to pull off the huge upset.

