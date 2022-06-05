Oregon State looks to defend its home field on Saturday in the regional college baseball action against San Diego.

Oregon State is the three seed in the tournament and earned the right to host the regional, but the Beavers were nearly upset against New Mexico State on Friday.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon State vs San Diego in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Oregon State at San Diego in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Beavers needed extra innings to take care of a pesky Aggies team and make the winners bracket final on Saturday.

It may have been a tougher-than-expected game, but they survived and now will look to take care of a San Diego team that has been playing great baseball.

San Diego was the surprise winner of the WCC tournament when it upset Gonzaga twice and the Toreros didn't slow down on Friday when they knocked off perennial power Vanderbilt in the first round.

They scored three runs in the first four innings and, despite giving up two late runs, they were able to hold on to get a 3-2 win against the Commodores.

It was a huge win for the Toreros, but Saturday it gets tougher against an Oregon State team that is favored to make it to the college world series.

