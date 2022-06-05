Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon State vs San Diego in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State looks to defend its home field on Saturday in the regional college baseball action against San Diego.

Oregon State is the three seed in the tournament and earned the right to host the regional, but the Beavers were nearly upset against New Mexico State on Friday.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon State vs San Diego in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Oregon State at San Diego in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Beavers needed extra innings to take care of a pesky Aggies team and make the winners bracket final on Saturday.

It may have been a tougher-than-expected game, but they survived and now will look to take care of a San Diego team that has been playing great baseball.

San Diego was the surprise winner of the WCC tournament when it upset Gonzaga twice and the Toreros didn't slow down on Friday when they knocked off perennial power Vanderbilt in the first round.

They scored three runs in the first four innings and, despite giving up two late runs, they were able to hold on to get a 3-2 win against the Commodores.

It was a huge win for the Toreros, but Saturday it gets tougher against an Oregon State team that is favored to make it to the college world series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

NCAA Regionals: Oregon State vs San Diego

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18440756
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

By Ben Macaluso18 seconds ago
USATSI_16299772
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Stanford vs Texas State

By Adam Childs18 seconds ago
USATSI_18444456
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon State vs San Diego

By Adam Childs18 seconds ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at Monterey Bay FC

By Christine Brown18 seconds ago
USATSI_18439060
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Rockies

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18444237
IFL Football

How to Watch Arizona Rattlers at Bay Area Panthers

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank Boxing: Kambosos vs Haney

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Stephen Fulton vs Daniel Roman in Boxing

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago1010602877h
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch New Mexico United at Orange County SC

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy