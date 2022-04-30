Oregon State vs. Utah Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Utah in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State will hit the road to take on Utah in college baseball action on Saturday afternoon.

There will be plenty of great games to watch today and fans will have no shortage of entertainment throughout the day. One intriguing match to watch will feature Oregon State hitting the road to face off against Utah.

How to Watch the Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah Utes Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah Utes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Beavers are 32-9 on the season and look like a legitimate contender. Oregon State could be a team that makes a run to end the year as it looks for a championship. Last time out, the Beavers lost to Utah by a final score of 2-1.

On the other side of the diamond, the Utes are 25-15-1 entering today's game. Utah has been solid this year, but the team is not a contender. After beating the Beavers in game one of this series, Utah would like to make a statement with a second straight win.

While the Beavers are favored to win, that didn't mean much yesterday. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win today.

