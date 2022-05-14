Arizona will try to even the series with a win over Oregon tonight in college baseball.

Oregon is on the road at Arizona State for a three-game series this weekend. The Ducks picked up the win in game one with a score of 11-3 to improve to 30-20 overall and 14-11 in conference play. The Sun Devils are now 24-26 overall and 12-13 in the conference.

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

The Ducks took the early lead in game one, putting up three runs in the first inning. The Sun Devils posted a run of their own in the bottom of the first to close the gap. Another three runs from the Ducks in the second inning extended the lead and it continued to grow from there. The Ducks posted another five runs and only allowed two more for a strong finish.

Oregon and Arizona State are sitting back-to-back in the middle of the Pac-12 standings. As the season comes to a close with only one more series remaining after this weekend, both teams will be looking to improve their records as the conference tournament begins to close in.

Oregon will certainly be looking to pick up the series win today and move up in the standings with sights set on a first-round bye in the tournament.

