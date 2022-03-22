Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. Gonzaga in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon has been on a tear recently, winning six of its last seven games including two against a ranked team. The Ducks can improve their record vs top 25 teams again on Tuesday when they head to Spokane to take on No. 19 Gonzaga.

Things have seemingly come easy for Oregon in the last few weeks. The Ducks have won three games in a row and six of their last seven, including two ranked wins in that span. They'll have a chance to add to that Tuesday when they face No. 19 Gonzaga in Spokane. 

How to Watch Oregon vs. Gonzaga in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream Oregon vs. Gonzaga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This stretch for the Ducks started with an 18-2 win over Portland back on March 8. Since then, they took two of three games against then-No. 2 Stanford in their conference-opening series, followed by a sweep of Utah last weekend. With that stretch, the Ducks are now 13-6 this season.

The driving force for Oregon on this stretch has been the offense. Over those seven games, the Ducks are averaging seven runs per game. Four hitters on the teams are batting over .350, including sophomore outfielder Colby Shade who leads the roster and is No. 24 in the nation with a .441 average through 18 games. 

Gonzaga also comes in hot, with the Bulldogs' most recent action a three-game sweep of the University of the Pacific in their WCC opener over the weekend. That included a 13-0 win in the series opener. Gonzaga is 14-4 this season and has yet to play at home. Tuesday will be the home opener.

First pitch from Spokane is set for 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Stadium 2. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

