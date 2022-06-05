Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon vs Louisville in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon and Louisville battle in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon with hopes to make the regional finals with a win

Oregon bounced back from a loss to Michigan in the first round to beat Southeast Missouri State 18-6 on Saturday.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon vs Louisville in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Oregon vs Louisville in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The win kept them alive in the regionals, but they will once again play a win-or-go-home game on Sunday.

The Ducks played the Wolverines tough on Friday before coming up short, but they had no problem on Saturday as they scored seven times in the top of the seventh and never looked back.

Sunday they will now take on host Louisville after they were upset by Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals got down early to the Wolverines and despite closing the gap to one run, they couldn't' get over the hump and lost 7-3.

It was the fourth time they had played Michigan this year and while they beat them two out of three during the regular season they just couldn't get their bats going and took the loss.

They now must beat Oregon to get another shot at the Wolverines who they would have to beat twice to win the regional and make the super regionals next week

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

NCAA Regionals: Oregon vs Louisville in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
