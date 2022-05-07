Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday in college baseball action, an in-state rivalry will go down between Oregon and Oregon State.

The 2022 college baseball season has been moving by at lightning speed and it's hard to believe how deep into the year we already are. With that in mind, there will be quite a few great games for fans to watch on the Saturday schedule. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature an in-state rivalry game between Oregon and Oregon State.

How to Watch the Oregon Ducks at Oregon State Beavers Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oregon Ducks at Oregon State Beavers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Ducks hold a 28-17 record. They haven't been bad this season, but they haven't been great and will need to turn things on with the season winding down. Last time out, the Ducks ended up losing to Oregon State by a final score of 5-1 and will look for some revenge tonight.

On the other side of today's matchup, the Beavers are 36-9 and are one of the top teams in the country. Oregon State looks the part of a team that could win a national championship this season. After taking the first two games of this series against their in-state rivals, the Beavers will look to keep the pressure on tonight.

Any time in-state rivals face off against each other, the game is worth tuning in to watch. This one will be no different. Make sure to watch this matchup to see who comes out on top with the win.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Oregon at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
