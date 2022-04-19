Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivals Oregon and Portland meet for the second time this season on Tuesday. The Ducks grabbed a win the first time out.

Oregon hits the road on Tuesday, but the Ducks won't have to travel far. They're heading to Portland for the second matchup of the year against Portland.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Live stream Oregon vs. Portland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ducks won the first game at home by a score of 18-2. Junior left fielder Tanner Smith went 3-for-3 with a home run. It was one of his team-leading nine home runs on the year.

Smith is one of eight Ducks qualified hitters batting over .300 this season. Sophomore outfielder Colby Shade leads the team with a .352 average. Oregon's .314 team batting average is the best in the Pac-12 and ranks 13th nationally.

Oregon comes into this one with a 24-11 record on the season. The Ducks are currently on a five-game winning streak, which includes a sweep of Pac-12 opponent Washington over the weekend.

Following its loss to Oregon in March, Portland ripped off seven wins in eight games. The Pilots have continued to play well since and are 20-14 on the season.

Portland's pitching staff has been locked in over the last two weeks. In six games against San Diego and No. 12 Gonzaga, it's allowed just 4.1 runs per game.

