How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon vs Southeast Missouri State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon and Southeast Missouri State play in an elimination game on Saturday.

After both teams dropped into the elimination bracket with losses in regional openers, Oregon takes on Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

The Ducks and the Redhawks will play in an elimination game on Saturday, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s regional action in the early stages of the College Baseball World Series.

How to Watch Oregon vs Southeast Missouri St. Today

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Oregon found itself trailing against Michigan early in their regional opener, but battled back to tie the game with runs in three consecutive innings. However, the Wolverines took back the lead for good off an eighth-inning home run by Matt Frey.

As for the Redhawks, the fourth-seeded Hawks took an early 2-0 lead against No. 12 Louisville. The Hawks played small ball to get two early runs. across home plate. First, an error by Louisville shortstop Christian Knapczyk scored a run in the first inning followed by a two-out RBI double by Jevon Mason in the second inning. However, the Cardinals scored seven unanswered runs to pull away with a 7-2 victory.

Oregon and Southeast Missouri State square off in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Oregon vs Southeast Missouri State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
